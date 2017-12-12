Opening bell: Asian markets open subdued; Tata Communications, EIH in news

Asian markets little changed on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Asian stocks little changed in morning trade

Asian markets opened subdued. According to Bloomberg, market participants are awaiting the US and European central bank meetings this week for further clues. Overnight, the US stocks closed with modest gains. S&P 500 at 2,659 points is up 0.3%.

Tata Communications’s 15-year wait to spin off land assets nears end

Tata Communications Ltd will soon hive its property holdings into a separate company, which will subsequently be listed, capping 15-year effort of the firm, reports Bloomberg.

Eight Capital, Centrum eye stake in Hindustan Dorr-Oliver

Eight Capital Group and Centrum Capital Ltd are in a race to pick up a majority stake in Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd, which is currently facing corporate insolvency proceedings. Read more

EIH’s Oberoi hotel in Delhi to reopen

EIH Ltd’s The Oberoi hotel in Delhi is set to welcome guests after renovation, reports Business Standard. According to the report, the company is estimated to have spent approximately Rs600 crore on renovation.

Canara Bank plans to hire bankers for up to Rs3,500 crore QIP

State-owned Canara Bank Ltd plans to raise capital by selling shares and is looking to hire merchant bankers for the same, reports Mint. The bank is planning to raise up to Rs3,500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

November consumer inflation data today

India’s retail inflation likely breached the central bank’s 4% medium-term target in November after unseasonably heavy rains sent food prices soaring, a Reuters poll showed. The consumer retail inflation data due to be released on Tuesday is seen rising to 4.2% in November, the report adds.