Good growth for Titan, but valuations Titanic

Titan Co. Ltd shares have dazzled so far this fiscal year, gaining as much as 97%. That’s an impressive outperformance against the benchmark Sensex’s 15% gain during this period.

Valuations have naturally zoomed. Based on Bloomberg data, the Titan stock trades at a steep 57 times estimated earnings for the next financial year.

As one analyst sums up, “Whenever I look at Titan’s valuations, I am tempted to give a ‘sell’ rating for the stock; but lack of meaningful options in the organized jewellery space leaves little choice.”

The company derives the majority of its revenue from its jewellery business.

Regulations governing the jewellery segment, including identity proofs for all transactions over Rs2 lakh, goods and services tax (GST) implementation and crackdown on black money, have tilted trade decisively in favour of organized entities, among which Titan is a dominant one in terms of scale and trust, pointed out Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd in a report on 2 January.

What’s more, Titan has delivered on the numbers. Financial results for the June and September quarters surprised positively.

Further, going by its quarterly update released last week, it looks like the December quarter results won’t disappoint either.

On 6 October, the government withdrew the applicability of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the jewellery sector.

Under PMLA, stores would have had to collect know your customer data for all sales over Rs50,000 and file certain returns. “The suspension led to a resurgence in sales in Tanishq stores, in time for the festival season,” said Titan in its quarterly update.

Note that Titan’s December 2016 quarter festival season was a strong one. The firm says retail jewellery performance has met its expectations this time around and clocked double-digit growth over the festival dates last year. Market share gains, festive demand and robust sales for its “Padmavati” collection helped. However, primary sales growth was lower last quarter.

Titan’s other key business of watches is also expected to fare well, owing to the decline in the GST rate, festive demand and end-of-season sale that started toward the end of the quarter. According to IIFL Institutional Equities, margin expansion in jewellery (120 basis points) and watch (60 basis points) segments should result in 24% profit after tax growth in the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

According to the brokerage, strength in jewellery margins along with continued growth driven by market share gains in fiscal 2019 remain upside risks to its 29% FY17-20 earnings per share compound annual growth rate.

Even so, investors seem to be capturing a good portion of the optimism in the share price limiting generous upsides anytime soon.