Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; all eyes on RBI policy

US equities end lower; Asian markets open mixed

US equities closed lower on Tuesday as the Wall Street hedged bets ahead of key events slated for later this week.

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade as markets cautiously awaited a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday, including the UK election, a European Central bank review and former FBI director James Comey’s testimony to the Senate stateside.

3 reasons why RBI may soften its hawkish commentary

It is not just the rate action but the language of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that will be keenly watched when the decision is detailed on Wednesday.

Sensex seen scaling 34,000 in a year’s time

Where do Indian markets go from here? Up another 9%, says Jonathan Garner, the chief Asia and emerging markets equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. The investment bank has set a Sensex target of 34,000 for June 2018. Read more.

Finance Act 2017: ESOPs, FDI deals exempted from LTCG tax

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified a series of exemptions to the anti-abuse provision introduced in the Finance Act 2017 to curtail money laundering through securities transactions. The bona fide acquisition of securities on which the securities transaction tax (STT) is not paid, including employee stock options (ESOPs), foreign direct investment (FDI) and court-approved transactions, will be exempt from LTCG tax.

IMD upgrades monsoon forecast to 98% of long period average

Rainfall during the June-to-September southwest monsoon season will be normal this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, confirming its first forecast that was issued in April.

Adani’s Australia coal mine project gets final nod, work to start soon

Adani Enterprises Ltd, a part of the Adani group, will proceed with its $16.5 billion Carmichael mine and rail projects in Central Queensland, Australia, after the company’s board approved a final investment decision on the development.

Airtel receives CCI nod for merger with Telenor India

Bharti Airtel said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger of Telenor India with the company.

Wipro chief Azim Premji denies report on stake sale

Wipro Ltd chairman Azim Premji has denied a media report that promoters of the IT company were evaluating sale of their holdings and said he “remains committed to Wipro”.

Telecom sector woes do not pose systemic threat to banks: Fitch

In the wake of recent liquidity crisis at Reliance Communications, global rating agency Fitch Ratings said though the country’s banks do not have large exposure to the telecom sector, but defaults could affect lenders with weak financials.