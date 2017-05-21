EPFO advisory body to vet proposal on raising ETF investment

EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees will take a final decision on raising stock exposure for the current fiscal on the basis of the FAIC recommendations on 26 May. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Retirement fund manager Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) advisory body the finance, investment and audit committee (FAIC) will examine the proposal to increase investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to 15% from 10% on 25 May.

EPFO’s apex decision-making body the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) will take a final decision on raising investment in ETFs for the current fiscal on the basis of the FAIC recommendations on 26 May.

After the CBT approval, EPFO will be able to park over Rs15,000 crore in ETFs in 2017-18 as its investible deposits are around Rs1 lakh crore every year.

According to a person aware of the development, FAIC is scheduled to meet on 25 May where a status report on EPFO’s investment in ETFs will be presented and views of the members will be sought on raising the same.

As per the status report, EPFO has invested Rs21,050 crore in ETFs till April 2017. Of this, Rs18,182 crore have been invested through SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Rs2,868 crore via UTI Mutual Fund. SBI MF has given an overall return of 110.03% while the UTI MF has earned 7.39%.

EPFO had invested Rs15,376.12 crore till 22 March 2017, for which it received a dividend of Rs234.86 crore. This apart, FAIC will deliberate on the proposal of giving one-year extension to SBI MF and UTI MF for the ETF investments for one year beyond 30 June 2017.

The proposal to raise investments in ETFs was deferred at the CBT meeting on 12 April 2017. Some trustees led by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh member P. J. Banasure demanded an exit policy for liquidating various investments in securities, state loans and ETFs. Banasure had said there should be an exit policy for maximising returns on investments made by EPFO.

In 2015, the finance ministry had allowed private provident funds to invest 5-15% of its investible deposits in equity or equity-linked schemes.

In view of the volatile nature of stock markets, EPFO had then decided to start with investing just 5% of its over Rs1 lakh crore investible amount in ETFs.