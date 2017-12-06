Shalby IPO subscribed 32% so far on Day 2

The IPO has a price band of Rs245-248 per share, and at the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs504 crore. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shalby Ltd was subscribed 32% so far on the second day of share sale on Wednesday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 5pm, the IPO received bids for 6,578,940 shares against the total issue size of 20,591,836 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO closes on 7 December.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equity shares by the selling shareholder. The price band has been fixed at Rs245-248 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs504 crore.

The company will use Rs300 crore of the fresh proceeds to retire the debt, which would reduce Rs27 crore of finance cost in FY18 and make the company almost debt free.

Rest of the proceeds will be used for purchase of medical equipment for existing, recently set up and upcoming hospitals worth of Rs63.58 crore, purchase of interiors, furniture and allied infrastructure for upcoming hospitals worth of Rs11.18 crore.