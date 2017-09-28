LIC sells 2.27% stake in Reliance Infrastructure

LIC sold 5.972 million shares of Reliance Infrastructure, bringing down its shareholding to 7.45% from 9.72%.

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s biggest institutional investor, on Thursday sold a 2.27% stake in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd for about Rs263 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

LIC sold 5.972 million shares of Reliance Infrastructure, a part of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, bringing down its shareholding to 7.45% from 9.72%.

