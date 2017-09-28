LIC sells 2.27% stake in Reliance Infrastructure
LIC sold a 2.27% stake in Reliance Infrastructure for about Rs263 crore
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s biggest institutional investor, on Thursday sold a 2.27% stake in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd for about Rs263 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
LIC sold 5.972 million shares of Reliance Infrastructure, a part of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, bringing down its shareholding to 7.45% from 9.72%.
Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.
First Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 09 21 PM IST
