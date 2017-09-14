Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 07 10 PM IST

Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in Max Financial

Savio ShettyS. Anuradha
Mumbai: Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India’s Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

Two Goldman units are offering to sell a 4.42% stake, or 11.8 million shares, in Max Financial in a block trade, the term sheet showed.

The share sale’s floor price has been set at Rs595, which is a 0.8% discount to the stock’s Thursday closing price.

Citi is the sole bookrunner.

In April, Goldman sold a 3.7% stake in Max Financial. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 07 10 PM IST
