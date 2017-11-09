Market Live: Sensex trims gains, Nifty below 10,350, RIL shares rise 2%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered about 245 points in opening trade on Thursday, breaking its two-session losing streak on value-buying by investors and optimism ahead of a goods and service tax (GST) council meeting. Buying by domestic institutional institutions and a firm trend on other Asian bourses, tracking overnight gains in the US markets, influenced trading sentiment.

Expectations that the GST Council might give some relief to some sectors by slashing the indirect tax rates at its meeting also supported the rebound, brokers said. All the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, realty, PSU and metal were trading in green. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.98% in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.05%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03% higher in Wednesday’s trade. Here are the latest updates

■ 10.41am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 95 points, or 0.29%, to 33,313.85, while the Nifty 50 rose 35.90 points, or 0.35%, to 10,339.05.

■ 10.39am: Tata Motors will report its earnings for the September quarter on Thursday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs1,835 crore on net sales of Rs68,895 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts. Here are the three things to watch out for.

■ 10.30am: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is also a member of the GST Council, on Wednesday said tax rates on 80% items of top 28% slab are likely to be slashed at the council’s meeting starting Thursday, PTI reported.

■ 10.07am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 145.81 points, or 0.44%, to 33,364.62, while the Nifty 50 rose 53.90 points, or 0.52%, to 10,357.05.

■ 10.00pm: Bharti Airtel shares rose nearly 2% to Rs503.90 against the previous session’s closing when it closed nearly 4% lower on multiple block deals.

■ 9.55am: State Bank of India up 1.3% to Rs313.90 ahead of its September quarter earnings on Friday. According to 13 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank may post a net profit of Rs2,759.30 crore.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 186.97 points, or 0.56%, to 33,405.78, while the Nifty 50 rose 60.85 points, or 0.59%, to 10,364.

■ 9.23am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.2% to Rs448.50 ahead of its September quarter earnings due later today. According to 15 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post a net profit of Rs1,835.10 crore while net sales will be at Rs68,895.20 crore.

■ 9.20am: Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co. Ltd rose 5% to Rs204.65 after the company reported a profit of Rs52.79 crore in September quarter against a loss of Rs36.56 crore a year ago.

■ 9.17am: Petronet LNG Ltd rose 4% to Rs270.50 after the company reported a 28% rise in its net profit to Rs588.78 crore in September quarter from Rs459.56 crore a year ago.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.95 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.92 against the dollar, up 0.04% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.96.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.93% compared to its previous close of 6.94%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05% and China offshore 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.886, up 0.02% from its previous close of 94.866.

With inputs from PTI