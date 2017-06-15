Shipping Corp shares soar as much as 16% on proposed stake sale, hit 52-week high

On the NSE, Shipping Corp shares surged 8.25% to close at Rs85.95. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Shares of Shipping Corporation of India today soared 16% to touch its one-year high level following reports that Niti Aayog has proposed strategic sale of about 26% stake in the company.

The stock after making a strong opening further jumped 15.94% to Rs 92—its 52-week high—on the BSE before it closed at Rs85.40, higher by 7.62% against the previous session’s closing.

On the NSE, the shares surged 8.25% to Rs85.95.

NITI Aayog has proposed strategic sale of about 26% stake in Shipping Corporation of India, which could fetch about Rs 960 crore to the exchequer.

The government holds 63.75% stake in the Navratna PSU. After the sale of 26% stake, the government holding in the company will come down to 37.75%. The government has budgeted to raise Rs 15,000 crore through strategic sale of PSUs this fiscal.