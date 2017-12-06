Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.055%, compared to its previous close of 7.06%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday after 2.30pm.

The rupee opened at 64.47 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.44 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.38.

Most of the analysts polled by Mint expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold for a prolonged period starting with its policy meeting on concerns of rising inflation.

All 15 economists surveyed expect the central bank’s monetary policy committee to keep the key repo rate—the rate at which it infuses liquidity in the banking system—unchanged at 6%.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.04%, or 12.09 points, to 32838.86. So far this year, it has gained 23.45%. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.055%, compared to its previous close of 7.06%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.5%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.75 billion and $22.59 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.63%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.29%, China renminbi 0.04%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.267, down 0.12%, from its previous close of 93.379.