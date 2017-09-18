ICICI Lombard IPO subscribed 98% on Day 2

ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canada’s Fairfax. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd was subscribed 98% on Monday, the second day of the share sale, data from stock exchanges shows.

ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canada’s Fairfax.

As of 5 pm, the portion of ICICI Lombard shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 2.37 times, while those set aside for non-institutional and retail investors saw subscriptions that were 10% and 62% respectively.

ICICI Lombard has priced its shares in a band of Rs651-661 per share for the share sale. The IPO will close on 19 September. The IPO is a pure offer for sale, where ICICI Bank and Fairfax is collectively selling around 86.24 million shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the share sale will fetch the two institutions a total of Rs5,700 crore. ICICI Bank will get Rs2,099.40 crore selling 31.76 million shares, while Fairfax will fetch Rs3,601.50 crore for its 54.48 million shares. The ICICI Lombard IPO will see a dilution of over 19% stake—7.15% of ICICI Bank and 12.27% of Fairfax.

Founded in 2001, ICICI Lombard is the first non-life insurance company to file for an IPO. ICICI Lombard offers a range of insurance products such as motor, health, crop/weather, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is the second insurance company from the ICICI group to go public. Last year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd raised Rs6,000 crore in an initial share sale, the first public offering by an Indian life insurance company. ICICI Bank sold a 12.63% stake through that IPO, which valued the life insurer at around Rs48,000 crore.

Last week, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, a joint venture between India’s largest lender State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif said it would launch its Rs8,400 crore IPO on 20 September. SBI Life Insurance will be the second life insurer to go public.