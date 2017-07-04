Markets Live: Nifty, Sensex trade higher, Reliance Industries, ONGC, NTPC top gainers

Mumbai: The GST feel-good went some notches higher as the Sensex rallied 132 points on Tuesday—bringing up gains for the fourth straight day—with metal, banking and realty stocks ticking all the right boxes. Asian cues offered hope, backed by a record close in the US, which emboldened investors. The 30-share index was up 131.84 points, or 0.42%, at 31,353.46.

Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, power, consumer durables, oil and gas, auto and banking made headway. The gauge had gained 387.30 points in the previous three sessions making a strong bet on the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The NSE Nifty on Tuesday went up 35.65 points, or 0.37%, to 9,650.65. Prominent gainers were Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and ONGC, rising by up to 1.61%. NTPC too rose 1.02% to Rs 158.20 on reports of the company considering bonus shares issue.Here are the latest updates

■ 10.25am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 33 points, or 0.11%, to 31,255, while the Nifty 50 rises 16 points, or 0.17%, to 9,631.

■ 10.00am: Just Dial Ltd shares fell 2.5% to Rs372 after the company said its chief financial officer Ramkumar Krishnamachari, resigned.

■ 9.45am: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd rose 3.3% to Rs1,033.15. The stock gained six out of seven trading sessions and rose 11% in this period on the hopes of higher sales as GST Lowered Tax. Its average taxes on customer bills comes down to 18% from 20%.

■ 9.33am: Jindal Poly Films Ltd rose 3% to Rs416.50 after the company said it will acquire Netherlands-based Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging Holding BV through its subsidiary in an all-cash deal, marking its foray into the load security films market.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 42 points, or 0.13%, to 31,264, while the Nifty 50 rises 11 points, or 0.11%, to 9,626. Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports are top gainers with gains to the tune of 1.69%, and 1.33%, respectively.

■ 9.25am: Siva Cement Ltd rose 14.5% to Rs32 after JSW Cement bought 4.12% in Shiva Cement in last four sessions.

■ 9.23am: Wockhardt Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs612.15 after the company said it has received approval from the US health regulator (USFDA) for generic Olopatadine HCl eye drops used for the treatment of opthalmic allergies.

■ 9.20am: Aviation stocks trade higher. Jet Airways India Ltd rose 0.7%, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 1.7%, SpiceJet rose 0.2%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.83 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.79 a dollar, up 0.14% from its Monday’s close of 64.88.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was up 0.23%, Japanese yen 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.05% and Malaysian ringgit 0.04%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.21%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, South Korean won 0.08%, China Offshore 0.04%.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.57%, compared to its previous close of 6.564%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.