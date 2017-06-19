CDSL IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) was oversubscribed 1.01 times on the first day of issue on Monday.

The IPO, to raise Rs524 crore, received bids for 2,51,65,900 shares against the total issue size of 2,48,27,046 shares, data available with the NSE till 2.30pm showed.

CDSL on Friday raised Rs154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors.

The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs145-149. Through the offer, which closes on 21 June, CDSL’s promoter and leading stock exchange BSE plans to sell 3.51 crore shares.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd. CDSL is the second largest depository in the country.