Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty flat, Shipping Corp shares jump 16% on proposed stake sale

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened lower on Thursday. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian cues, falls against the US dollar. The shares of Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel rise, whereas those of TCS, Gail, and Coal India fall. Counters such as realty, oil and gas, auto, healthcare and FMCG traded positive. The NSE Nifty too edged up by 3.25 points, or 0.03%, at 9,621.40.

Caution set in after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and announced its plans to start paring its bond holdings. Major gainers that supported the indices were Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, ITC and Hind Unilever, rising by up to 1.37%. Traders said building of fresh long positions amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) kept bullish sentiment intact. DIIs bought shares worth Rs71.65 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs161.13 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

■ 11.05am: Aviation stocks trade higher. SpiceJet Ltd shares rise 2.6%, Jet Airways India Ltd shares rise 2.1%, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd shares rise 2.3%.

■ 11.00am: Oil marketing companies trade lower. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shares fall 2.4%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp shares fall 1.8%, Indian Oil Corp shares fall 1.2%.

■ 10.45am: Realty stocks gains. DLF Ltd rose 2%, HDIL 1.8%, Prestige Real Estate 1.7%, Godrej Properties 1.7%, Sobha 1.4%, Indiabulls Real Estate 1.2%.

■ 10.30am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs 539.85 after the company said in a notice to BSE that Zydus got final approval from the USFDA for Acyclovir for injection USP.

■ 10.13am: Shipping Corp. of India (SCI) shares rise as much as 16% (Rs92) after Niti Aayog proposes stake sale in the company. Currently the scrip is trading at Rs87.35, 10% higher than its previous close.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 20 points, or 0.07%, to 31,136, while the Nifty 50 falls 20 points, or 0.21%, to 9,598.

■ 9.30am: Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1% to Rs1,368. According to CNBC report, Mukesh Ambani will hold press conference along with British Petroleum in Delhi on Thursday.

■ 9.25am: Jindal Saw Ltd rose 3% to Rs75.55 after the company said its holding in US unit brought down to 19%; closed down unit in Spain; sold shareholding in Singapore unit.

■ 9.20am: Central Bank of India fell 2.1% to Rs99.50 after its said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated “prompt corrective action” (PCA) for state-run Central Bank of India over high bad loans and negative return on assets

■ 9.10am: Shipping companies were trading higher. Shipping Corp Of India rose 12%, Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd rose 3.5%. Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd 4.4%.

■ 9.08am: Banking stocks fell. Punjab National Bank fell 2.3%, Dena Bank 1.8%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.7%, Bank of Baroda 1.6%, IDBI Bank 1.5%, UCo Bank 1.5%, Union Bank of India 1.4%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1.2%, Canara Bank 1.2%, Syndicate Bank 1.1%, Yes Bank 1.1%, Bank of India 1.1%, Indian Bank 1.1%, Andhra Bank 1%, Axis Bank 0.8%.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.502% compared to its previous close of 6.474%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Thai baht was up 0.15%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09% and Japanese yen rose 0.04%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.07%, Indonesian rupiah 0.07% and Singapore dollar fell 0.05%.

With inputs from PTI