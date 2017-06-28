Markets Live: Nifty slips below 9,500, Sensex falls, PSU bank stocks extend losses

Mumbai: Markets swung into weakness as the Sensex on Wednesday fell over 76 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 9,500 mark as investors brought down their bets ahead of the derivatives expiry. Negative leads from global markets weighed. Cutting down of positions by participants in view of Thursday’s June derivatives contract expiry added to the downward move. The BSE 30-share barometer fell 76.62 points, or 0.24%, to 30,881.63. The gauge had lost 332.49 points in the previous two sessions.

The laggards were Asian Paints, State Bank of India, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy’s, L&T and Reliance Industries, declining by up to 2.20%. Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods and healthcare stocks were in the negative terrain, falling by up to 0.87%. The NSE Nifty also slipped 31.60 points, or 0.33%, to 9,479.80. There is a sense of caution ahead of the rollout of the GST on 1 July. A weak trend on other Asian bourses following overnight losses in the US markets dampened sentiment too. Here are the latest updates.

■ 10.17am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 59 points, or 0.19%, to 30,899, while the Nifty 50 falls 12 points, or 0.13%, to 9,499.

■ 10.10am: Paint companies trade lower. Asian Paint Ltd fell 2.4%, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd 2.2% and Berger Paints India Ltd 1.6%

■ 10.05am: Jewellery stocks fall. PC Jeweller Ltd shares fall 4.3%, Titan Co. Ltd 4%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd 1.1%, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 0.1% and Rajesh Exports Ltd was down 0.3%.

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 20 points, or 0.06%, to 30,938, while the Nifty 50 falls 4 points, or 0.04%, to 9,507.

■ 9.29am: Jaypee Group stocks gain. Jairpakash Associates Ltd rose 2.1%, Jaypee Infratech Ltd jump 17% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd 6.8%.

■ 9.28am: Adani Group stocks are trading higher. Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 3.4%, Adani Transmissions Ltd 3.3% and Adani Power Ltd 0.4%.

■ 9.27am: Videocon Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs18.95. The stock hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive session after falling nearly 80% for 25 sessions.

■ 9.25am: Housing finance companies were trading lower. Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd fell 1.5%, Can Fin Homes Ltd 1.3%, LIC Housing Finance 1%, PNB Housing Finance Ltd 1.9% and Gruh Finance Ltd 0.7%.

■ 9.20am: Banking stocks are trading lower. Punjab National Bank fell 2.7%, Syndicate Bank 2.1%, Andhra Bank 2%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2%, Indian Bank 1.8%, Canara Bank 1.8%, Corporation Bank 1.8%, Bank of Baroda 1.6%, Allahabad Bank 1.4%, Karnataka Bank 1.4%, DCB Bank 1.4%, IDBI Bank 1.3% and State Bank of India 1%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 64.57 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.54.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.463% compared to its previous close of 6.463%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen commented that certain asset valuations were “somewhat rich”. South Korean won was down 0.53%, Philippines peso 0.48%, Taiwan dollar 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah 0.2%, Malaysian ringgit 0.16% and Thai baht 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.22%, China offshore 0.18%, China renminbi 0.16% and Singapore dollar 0.09%.

■ 8.50am: US markets closed lower. S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 2,419 on selling in shares of technology companies. The delay in the US healthcare reform vote added to volatility. Tracking the cues, Asian markets opened lower.

With inputs from PTI