Indian markets closed on Monday for Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Indian stock, forex and commodity futures markets will remain closed on Monday in view of Gandhi Jayanti. All wholesale commodity markets, including bullion and metals, will also be shut. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the 30-share index closed marginally higher by 1.24 points at 31,283.72 after some late selling. It had gained 122.67 points in the previous session. Also, the NSE Nifty ended up 19.65 points, or 0.20%, at 9,788.60 after shuttling between 9,854 and 9,775.35 during the day.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty suffered weekly losses for the third time this month, down 638.72 points, or 2%, and 175.80 points, or 1.76%, respectively.

Indian rupee closed higher for the second session against the US dollar after the government stick to its borrowing plan and also increased foreign investment limits in debt.

The home currency closed at 65.28 against the dollar, up 0.35% from its Thursday’s close of 65.51. The rupee opened at 65.39 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 65.24 and 65.47 respectively.