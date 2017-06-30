Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 06 18 PM IST

Gold prices fall Rs 100 as demand slackens

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity softened by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,200 and Rs 29,050 per 10 gram

PTI
Globally, gold prices fell 0.16% to $1,243.40 an ounce. Photo: AP
Globally, gold prices fell 0.16% to $1,243.40 an ounce. Photo: AP

Latest News »

New Delhi: Moving away from a three-day rise, gold prices sank 100 to Rs 29,200 per 10 grams on Friday as global weakness and easing local demand came as a spoiler.

Silver went the same way, which declined Rs 200 to Rs 39,300 per kg owing to lower demand from industrial units and coin makers. Enthusiasm for the yellow metal was lacking at the domestic spot market, traders said.

More From Livemint »

    Globally, gold prices fell 0.16% to $1,243.40 an ounce and silver by 0.27% to $16.54 an ounce in Singapore. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity softened by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,200 and Rs 29,050 per 10 grams, respectively.

    The precious metal had gained Rs 200 in the previous three sessions. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

    Silver ready fell by Rs 200 to Rs 39,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 390 to Rs 38,485 per kg. Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

    First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 06 18 PM IST
    Topics: gold prices silver prices gold bullion trading

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share