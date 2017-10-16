WPI inflation eases to 2.60% in September

Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99% on-year, compared with a 4.41% rise a month earlier. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation (WPI) eased to 2.60% in September from the provisional 3.24% in the previous month, dragged down by smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday.

The rise compares with a 3.41% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99% on the year, compared with a 4.41% rise a month earlier, the data showed.