WPI inflation eases to 2.60% in September
Annual wholesale price inflation (WPI) eases to 2.60% in September from the provisional 3.24% in the previous month
New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation (WPI) eased to 2.60% in September from the provisional 3.24% in the previous month, dragged down by smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday.
The rise compares with a 3.41% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99% on the year, compared with a 4.41% rise a month earlier, the data showed.
First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 12 28 PM IST
