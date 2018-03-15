Live now
Market Live: Sensex slips 80 points, Nifty below 10,400, banking stocks trade lower
BSE Sensex trades lower by around 80 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,400. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 11 50 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.45 am ISTMarket update
- 11.43 am ISTBinani Industries shares gain 5%
- 11.38 am ISTVideocon Industries shares trade higher
- 10.37 am ISTMarket update
- 10.35 am ISTMMTC shares jump 15% as board considers bonus shares
- 10.33 am ISTWelspun Enterprises shares rise
- 10.30 am ISTBandhan Bank IPO for long-term investors, decent listing gains unlikely, say analysts
- 9.53 am ISTWipro shares rise over 1%
- 9.50 am ISTHDIl shares decline 5%
- 9.47 am ISTFertiliser stocks trade higher
- 9.45 am ISTRupee trades marginally lower against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex traded lower on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. NSE’s Nifty 50 also declined in the morning hours. The rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market. Asian markets edged slightly lower, with regional stock indices recording slight losses after the Wall Street declined amid concerns over heightened trade tensions. Traders are awaiting trade deficit data for February due later in the day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.38 am IST Videocon Industries shares trade higherVideocon Industries Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs16.25 after the company said Videocon D2H sees Dish TV merger effective on or after 22 March. Videocon d2h says it sees delisting its American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, from the Nasdaq Global Market on or about April 5
- 10.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 17.99 points, or 0.05%, to 33,853.73, while the Nifty 50 inched up 1.75 points, or 0.02%, to 10,412.65. BSE MidCap gained 0.80% and SmallCap was up 0.82%. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, healthcare, consumer discretionary goods and services, and auto traded higher, while oil and gas, energy and bankex declined.
- 10.30 am IST Bandhan Bank IPO for long-term investors, decent listing gains unlikely, say analystsBrokerages recommend investors to apply for Bandhan Bank IPO that opens today from a long-term perspective, on the back of healthy financials and high return ratios.

- 9.50 am IST HDIl shares decline 5%Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd fell 5% to Rs43 after The Times of India reported that the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) filed a case against Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), a listed construction company, for duping the government agency to the tune of around Rs1,200 crore.
- 9.47 am IST Fertiliser stocks trade higherFertiliser stocks were trading higher. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 6.6%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains as much as 8%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 4%, National Fertilizers 4%, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 5%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 1.8%, Mangalore Chemicals 1.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 2.1%
- 9.45 am IST Rupee trades marginally lower against US dollarThe rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market. The home currency opened at 64.93 a dollar. At 9.15am, the local currency was trading at 64.92 a dollar, down 0.10% from its previous close of 64.84. Yields on 10-year government bonds was at 7.667% compared to Wednesday’s close of 7.685%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 09 35 AM IST
