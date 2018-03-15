 Market Live: Sensex slips 80 points, Nifty below 10,400, banking stocks trade lower - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex slips 80 points, Nifty below 10,400, banking stocks trade lower

BSE Sensex trades lower by around 80 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,400. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 11 50 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex traded lower on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. NSE’s Nifty 50 also declined in the morning hours. The rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market. Asian markets edged slightly lower, with regional stock indices recording slight losses after the Wall Street declined amid concerns over heightened trade tensions. Traders are awaiting trade deficit data for February due later in the day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.45 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 85.91 points, or 0.25%, to 33,749.83, while the Nifty 50 inched down 30.45 points, or 0.29%, to 10,380.45.
  • 11.43 am IST Binani Industries shares gain 5%Binani Industries Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs101.70 after Bloomberg reported that Bain-Backed Dalmia Group said to win lenders’ backing for Binani.
  • 11.38 am IST Videocon Industries shares trade higherVideocon Industries Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs16.25 after the company said Videocon D2H sees Dish TV merger effective on or after 22 March. Videocon d2h says it sees delisting its American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, from the Nasdaq Global Market on or about April 5
  • 10.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 17.99 points, or 0.05%, to 33,853.73, while the Nifty 50 inched up 1.75 points, or 0.02%, to 10,412.65. BSE MidCap gained 0.80% and SmallCap was up 0.82%. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, healthcare, consumer discretionary goods and services, and auto traded higher, while oil and gas, energy and bankex declined.
  • 10.35 am IST MMTC shares jump 15% as board considers bonus sharesMMTC Ltd shares rose 15% to Rs59.10 after the company said its board will meet on 19 March to consider bonus shares.
  • 10.33 am IST Welspun Enterprises shares riseWelspun Enterprises Ltd shares rose 1% to Rs156 after the company said it emerged lowest bidder in NHDP project.
  • 10.30 am IST Bandhan Bank IPO for long-term investors, decent listing gains unlikely, say analystsBrokerages recommend investors to apply for Bandhan Bank IPO that opens today from a long-term perspective, on the back of healthy financials and high return ratios.
  • 9.53 am IST Wipro shares rise over 1%Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% to Rs297.50 after the company said it has signed an agreement to sell hosted data centre services business to US-based firm Ensono for $405 million.
  • 9.50 am IST HDIl shares decline 5%Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd fell 5% to Rs43 after The Times of India reported that the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) filed a case against Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), a listed construction company, for duping the government agency to the tune of around Rs1,200 crore.
  • 9.47 am IST Fertiliser stocks trade higherFertiliser stocks were trading higher. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 6.6%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains as much as 8%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 4%, National Fertilizers 4%, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 5%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 1.8%, Mangalore Chemicals 1.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 2.1%
  • 9.45 am IST Rupee trades marginally lower against US dollarThe rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market. The home currency opened at 64.93 a dollar. At 9.15am, the local currency was trading at 64.92 a dollar, down 0.10% from its previous close of 64.84. Yields on 10-year government bonds was at 7.667% compared to Wednesday’s close of 7.685%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 23.95 points, or 0.07%, to 33,811.79, while the Nifty 50 fell 21.55 points, or 0.21%, to 10,389.35.
First Published: Thu, Mar 15 2018. 09 35 AM IST
