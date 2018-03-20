Hindustan Aeronautics IPO subscribed 47% so far on last day

HAL has set a price band of Rs1,215 to Rs1,240 per share for the IPO. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was subscribed 47% so far on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday.

As of 12.30pm, the IPO received bids for 16,104,804 shares against the total issue size of 34,107,525, according to NSE data. On Monday, the IPO witnessed a subscription of 45%. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 77%, non-institutional investors 1% and retail investors 20%.

The company has set a price band of Rs1,215 to Rs1,240 per share for the IPO, which closes on 20 March. The government aims to raise Rs4,000 crore by selling 10.2% stake in HAL.

The company provides end-to-end business operations comprising product research, design and development, manufacturing and provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services, covering the complete operational life of its products. Over the years, it has successfully showcased research and development (R&D) capabilities in developing military aircraft and helicopters.