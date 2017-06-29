CDSL to make stock market debut tomorrow

New Delhi: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) will make stock market debut Friday after successfully concluding its initial public offer last week.

The IPO of BSE’s depository arm received an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed a staggering 170.16 times during 19-21 June.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 148.71 times, non-institutional investors 563.03 times and retail investors 23.83 times.

The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs145-149.

The IPO size was of 3.51 crore shares, including anchor portion of over 1 crore shares. The book running lead managers to the offer were Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.