Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 01 12 PM IST

CDSL to make stock market debut tomorrow

The IPO of BSE’s depository arm CDSL received an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed a staggering 170.16 times from 19 to 21 June

PTI
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 148.71 times of CDSL IPO, non-institutional investors 563.03 times and retail investors 23.83 times. Photo: AFP
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 148.71 times of CDSL IPO, non-institutional investors 563.03 times and retail investors 23.83 times. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

New Delhi: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) will make stock market debut Friday after successfully concluding its initial public offer last week.

The IPO of BSE’s depository arm received an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed a staggering 170.16 times during 19-21 June.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 148.71 times, non-institutional investors 563.03 times and retail investors 23.83 times.

The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs145-149.

The IPO size was of 3.51 crore shares, including anchor portion of over 1 crore shares. The book running lead managers to the offer were Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.

First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 01 12 PM IST
Topics: CDSL CDSL IPO CDSL listing CDSL shares CDSL stock market debut

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share