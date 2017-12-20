 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, PSU bank stocks fall, auto shares gain - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 10 47 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, PSU bank stocks fall, auto shares gain

BSE Sensex trades little changed, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,470. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade flat on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade flat on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex opened little changed on Wednesday against the previous day’s closing. The Nifty fell in the morning session. The rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar. The benchmarks closed higher for four consecutive sessions. ONGC, Maruti and Coal India were top gainers, whereas shares of Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Adani Ports fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.44 am IST Bitcoin prices slump 10% in biggest drop since before futuresBitcoin prices fell as much as 10% to less than $17,000 on Tuesday, the steepest decline since before futures were first introduced on 10 December.
  • 10.41 am IST Religare Enterprises shares gain on Edelweiss dealReligare Enterprises Ltd rose 5% to Rs73.15 after Edelweiss said it will acquire Religare’s securities operations.
  • 10.38 am IST RCom shares rise on report that bondholders hire advisorsReliance Communications Ltd (RCom) rose 5.7% to Rs13.50. A group of bondholders of RCom have hired advisers after the company defaulted on its dollar-denominated notes last month. Certain investors holding a significant percentage of the securities have formed a committee, which has appointed PJT Partners Inc. as its financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal adviser, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.
  • 9.43 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 50.46 points, or 0.15%, to 33,887.20, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6.85 points, or 0.07%, to 10,470.05.
    Graphic: Livemint
    Graphic: Livemint
  • 9. 41am IST PSU Banks stocks fallPSU Banks fell. Punjab National Bank fell 4.2%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.5%, Allahabad Bank 1.1%, Syndicate Bank 1%, Union Bank 0.8%, Bank of India 1%, Canara Bank 1%, State Bank of India 0.6%.
  • 9.38 am IST Maruti Suzuki India shares hit Rs10,000 markMaruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday hits Rs10,000-share mark first time and became nation’s sixth company to cross Rs3 trillion market capitalisation after its shares surged over 84% so far this year. It is the first India’s automaker to achieve this milestone.
  • 9.35 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.02 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.04. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.192%, compared to its previous close of 7.134%.
  • 9.24 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex opened lower by 14.38 points, or 0.04%, to 33,822.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 11.90 points, or 0.11%, to 10,451.30.
First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 09 30 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Bitcoin

Latest News »

Mark to Market »