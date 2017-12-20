Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, PSU bank stocks fall, auto shares gain

Bitcoin prices slump 10% in biggest drop since before futures https://t.co/roLRRLy2N4— Livemint (@livemint) December 20, 2017
BSE Sensex trades little changed, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,470. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex opened little changed on Wednesday against the previous day’s closing. The Nifty fell in the morning session. The rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar. The benchmarks closed higher for four consecutive sessions. ONGC, Maruti and Coal India were top gainers, whereas shares of Tata Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Adani Ports fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.44 am IST Bitcoin prices slump 10% in biggest drop since before futuresBitcoin prices fell as much as 10% to less than $17,000 on Tuesday, the steepest decline since before futures were first introduced on 10 December.
- 10.38 am IST RCom shares rise on report that bondholders hire advisorsReliance Communications Ltd (RCom) rose 5.7% to Rs13.50. A group of bondholders of RCom have hired advisers after the company defaulted on its dollar-denominated notes last month. Certain investors holding a significant percentage of the securities have formed a committee, which has appointed PJT Partners Inc. as its financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal adviser, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.
- 9.38 am IST Maruti Suzuki India shares hit Rs10,000 markMaruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday hits Rs10,000-share mark first time and became nation’s sixth company to cross Rs3 trillion market capitalisation after its shares surged over 84% so far this year. It is the first India’s automaker to achieve this milestone.
- 9.35 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.02 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.04. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.192%, compared to its previous close of 7.134%.
First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 09 30 AM IST
