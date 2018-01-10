 Warren Buffett says cryptocurrencies are certain to come to bad ending - Livemint
Warren Buffett says cryptocurrencies are certain to come to bad ending

Warren Buffett said he’s no fan of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and is confident that the run up in their value is fleeting
Last Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 08 43 PM IST
Noah BuhayarKatherine Chiglinsky
A file photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Photo: Bloomberg
A file photo of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Photo: Bloomberg

Seattle/New York: Warren Buffett said he’s no fan of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and is confident that the run up in their value is fleeting.

“In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say almost with certainty that they will come to a bad ending,” Buffett said in an interview on CNBC on Wednesday.

“Now when it happens, or how or anything else, I don’t know. But I know this: If I could buy a five year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I’d be glad to do it but I would never short a dime’s worth.” Bloomberg

First Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 08 42 PM IST
Topics: Warren Buffett cryptocurrencies Bitcoin digital currencies virtual currencies

