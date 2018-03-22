Live now
Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 10,200 as US Fed hikes rates
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,200. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher for the third straight session on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast a steeper future rate hike path. US stocks closed modestly lower, while Asian markets opened mixed. The Indian rupee and Asian currencies on Thursday strengthened against US dollar. The US Fed raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.32 am IST Bandhan Bank sets issue price at Rs375Bandhan Bank Ltd has set the issue price for its initial public offering at Rs375, Reuters reports. The Rs4,470 crore Bandhan Bank IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 14.6 times. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank’s tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements of the bank.
- 10.50 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 126.40 points, or 0.38%, to 33,262.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 34.50 points, or 0.34%, to 10,189.75. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, energy, consumer durables and FMCG traded higher, whereas power, utilities and metal traded lower. ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and RIL were top gainers, while Tata Steel, Wipro, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.
- 10.42 am IST HCC shares sink 12% on report of possible bankruptcy of unit LavasaHCC Ltd shares fell 12% to Rs25.45. According to DNA newspaper, Lavasa Corp Ltd, arm of HCC, is planning to declare bankruptcy and considering approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) owing to challenges faced in raising money for project completion.
- 9.43 am IST Sun Pharma shares gain after USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis drugShares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose 3% to Rs520 after the company said it has received USFDA approval for an innovative medicine, marking a milestone in the company’s bid to diversify out of generic drugs by building a portfolio of novel ones protected by patents. Sun Pharma’s drug Ilumya was approved by the US regulator to treat adults with moderate to severe cases of the skin condition plaque psoriasis, who are also candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy
- 9.37 am IST Fertiliser stocks trade higherFertiliser stocks trading higher. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 4%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains 3%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 1%, National Fertilizers 3%, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 3%, Mangalore Chemicals 1.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 1%
- 9.35 am IST US Fed goes for 25bps rate hike in Jerome Powell’s 1st meeting as chairmanUS Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook.
- 9.33 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollarThe Indian rupee and Asian currencies on Thursday strengthened against US dollar after the Federal Reserve stuck to its outlook of three rate hikes this year. The rupee opened at 65.12 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 65.14 a dollar, up 0.11% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.21. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.573% compared to its previous close of 7.583%
