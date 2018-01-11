 Closing bell: Sensex closes at record high, Nifty above 10650, IT, telecom stocks rise - Livemint
Closing bell: Sensex closes at record high, Nifty above 10650, IT, telecom stocks rise

BSE Sensex closed higher by 70.42 points to 34,503.49, while the Nifty 50 rose 19 points to close at 10,651.20. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 03 50 PM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade little changed on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Thursday ahead of announcement of key corporate results. Mild profit-booking witnessed in oil and gas and energy segments. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors and Infosys. Notable losers were Coal India, Wipro, Axis Banks and ICICI Bank. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs572.26 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought equities to the tune of Rs600.24 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed. Asian markets were trading lower after Wall Street fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 70.42 points, or 0.20%, to 34,503.49, while the Nifty 50 rose 19 points, or 0.18%, to close at 10,651.20.
  • 2.50 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 49.13 points, or 0.14%, to 34,482.20, while the Nifty 50 rose 5.85 points, or 0.06%, to 10,638.05.
  • 2.48 pm IST IndusInd shares fall after earningsIndusInd Bank shares fell 2.29% to Rs1695 following December quarter results. The company reported a net profit of Rs936.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 December, compared to Rs750.64 crore. The company’s total NPAs also increased to 1.16% in the quarter from 1.08% in the year-ago period.
  • 2.45 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against US dollar in the mid day trading session. The home currency was trading at 63.72 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.60. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 63.65 and 63.82, respectively.
  • 2.40 pm IST European shares trade mixedEurope’s main stock markets struggled in early morning deals on Thursday. London’s benchmark FTSE 100 rose almost 0.1% to 7,755.65. In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 5,505.03 points, while Frankfurt’s DAX 30 fell 0.1% to 13,266.42.
  • 2.35 pm IST Cochin Shipyard shares gain on pact with Mumbai Port TrustCochin Shipyard Ltd said that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai Port Trust for management and operation of management and operation of the ship repair facilities. Shares rose 4.24% to Rs557.50.
  • 2.33 pm IST SBI begins insolvency process against IVRCLIVRCL Ltd said State Bank of India has initiated corporate insolvency resolution process against the company with the NCLT. Shares were up 4.95% at Rs6.15.
  • 12.48 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 100.10 points, or 0.29%, to 34,533.17, while the Nifty 50 rose 23.25 points, or 0.22%, to 10,655.45.
  • 12.45 pm IST Bodhtree Consulting shares gain on new orderBodhtree Consulting Ltd said it has received an order worth Rs8.38 crore from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun. Shares rose 2.01% to Rs94.
  • 11.48 am IST BSE Realty index hits 7 year highBSE Realty Index hits 7 year high. The index hit a high of 2801 -- a level last seen on 6 Jan 2011 and gained as much as 1.9% in intraday. Among the realty stocks, Prestige Estate Ltd rose 4%, Phoenix Mills 3.6%, Godrej Properties Ltd 3.1%, Indiabulls Real Estate 2.1%, DLF Ltd 1.2%, DB Realty 1%.
  • 11.45 am IST Bitcoin prices fall as South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency tradeBitcoin skidded on Thursday, after South Korea’s justice minister said a bill to ban cryptocurrency trade was being prepared. Bitcoin was down more than 10% on the Bitstamp exchange at $13,350 on the newss, after earlier dropping as low as $13,120, its weakest since 2 January. (Reuters)
  • 10.53 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex inched up by 13.99 points, or 0.04%, to 34,447.06, while the Nifty 50 edged down 1.90 points, or 0.02%, to 10,630.30.
  • 10.50 am IST Indusind Bank shares fall before quarterly resultsIndusind Bank fell 0.07% to Rs1733.60 ahead of its earnings due later today. According to 8 Bloomberg analysts estimate, the bank may post a net profit of Rs 945 crore.
  • 10.47 am IST TCS shares trade lower ahead of earningsTata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 0.51% to Rs2792.80 ahead of its earnings due later today. According to 19 Bloomberg analysts estimate, the company may post a net profit of Rs6532.70 crore while net sales will be at Rs31041.70 crore.
  • 10.45 am IST GMR Infrastructure shares gain on fund raising planGMR Infrastructure Ltd rose 1.1% to Rs22.50 after The Economic Times reported that GMR Infrastructure is looking to raise between Rs4,000 crore and Rs5,000 crore through the listing of its airport holding entity to pare debt and mobilise expansion funds.
  • 10.40 am IST Jai Corp shares jump 10% on report of stake purchase by RIL chiefJai Corp. Ltd rose 10% to Rs221.30 after Business Standard reported that Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani through his personal investment firms is in talks to buy BSE-listed Jai Corp.’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone.
  • 9.35 am IST Infosys shares rise ahead of earningsInfosys Ltd rose 1% to Rs1,060 ahead of its December quarter earnings due on Friday. According to 18 Bloomberg analysts’ estimate, the company may post a net profit of Rs3,601.60 crore, while net sales will be at Rs17,836.90 crore.
  • 9.33 am IST Jindal Steel shares fall following CBI chargesJindal Steel and Power Ltd fell 2% to Rs257.05 after CBI presses bribery charge against Naveen Jindal for irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.
  • 9.30 am IST Welspun Enterprises shares gain on pact with Madhya PradeshWelspun Enterprises Ltd rose 2% to Rs192.40 after the company entered into a concession pact with Madhya Pradesh government for Dewas water supply project.
  • 9.28 am IST Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against US dollar in the opening trade. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.71 a dollar, down 0.17% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.60. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.238% compared to its previous close of 7.26%.
  • 9.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex inched up by 19.71 points, or 0.06%, to 34,452.75, while the Nifty 50 edged down 2.50 points, or 0.02%, to 10,629.70.
First Published: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 09 27 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

