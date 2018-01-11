Closing bell: Sensex closes at record high, Nifty above 10650, IT, telecom stocks rise
BSE Sensex closed higher by 70.42 points to 34,503.49, while the Nifty 50 rose 19 points to close at 10,651.20. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 03 50 PM IST
Highlights
- ISTClosing bell
- 2.50 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.48 pm ISTIndusInd shares fall after earnings
- 2.45 pm ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 2.40 pm ISTEuropean shares trade mixed
- 2.35 pm ISTCochin Shipyard shares gain on pact with Mumbai Port Trust
- 2.33 pm ISTSBI begins insolvency process against IVRCL
- 12.48 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.45 pm ISTBodhtree Consulting shares gain on new order
- 11.48 am ISTBSE Realty index hits 7 year high
- 11.45 am ISTBitcoin prices fall as South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trade
- 10.53 am ISTMarket update
- 10.50 am ISTIndusind Bank shares fall before quarterly results
- 10.47 am ISTTCS shares trade lower ahead of earnings
- 10.45 am ISTGMR Infrastructure shares gain on fund raising plan
- 10.40 am ISTJai Corp shares jump 10% on report of stake purchase by RIL chief
- 9.35 am ISTInfosys shares rise ahead of earnings
- 9.33 am ISTJindal Steel shares fall following CBI charges
- 9.30 am ISTWelspun Enterprises shares gain on pact with Madhya Pradesh
- 9.28 am ISTRupee opens marginally lower against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Thursday ahead of announcement of key corporate results. Mild profit-booking witnessed in oil and gas and energy segments. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors and Infosys. Notable losers were Coal India, Wipro, Axis Banks and ICICI Bank. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs572.26 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought equities to the tune of Rs600.24 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed. Asian markets were trading lower after Wall Street fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 70.42 points, or 0.20%, to 34,503.49, while the Nifty 50 rose 19 points, or 0.18%, to close at 10,651.20.
- 2.48 pm IST IndusInd shares fall after earningsIndusInd Bank shares fell 2.29% to Rs1695 following December quarter results. The company reported a net profit of Rs936.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 December, compared to Rs750.64 crore. The company’s total NPAs also increased to 1.16% in the quarter from 1.08% in the year-ago period.
- 2.45 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against US dollar in the mid day trading session. The home currency was trading at 63.72 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.60. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 63.65 and 63.82, respectively.
- 11.48 am IST BSE Realty index hits 7 year highBSE Realty Index hits 7 year high. The index hit a high of 2801 -- a level last seen on 6 Jan 2011 and gained as much as 1.9% in intraday. Among the realty stocks, Prestige Estate Ltd rose 4%, Phoenix Mills 3.6%, Godrej Properties Ltd 3.1%, Indiabulls Real Estate 2.1%, DLF Ltd 1.2%, DB Realty 1%.
- 11.45 am IST Bitcoin prices fall as South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency tradeBitcoin skidded on Thursday, after South Korea’s justice minister said a bill to ban cryptocurrency trade was being prepared. Bitcoin was down more than 10% on the Bitstamp exchange at $13,350 on the newss, after earlier dropping as low as $13,120, its weakest since 2 January. (Reuters)
- 10.45 am IST GMR Infrastructure shares gain on fund raising planGMR Infrastructure Ltd rose 1.1% to Rs22.50 after The Economic Times reported that GMR Infrastructure is looking to raise between Rs4,000 crore and Rs5,000 crore through the listing of its airport holding entity to pare debt and mobilise expansion funds.
- 10.40 am IST Jai Corp shares jump 10% on report of stake purchase by RIL chiefJai Corp. Ltd rose 10% to Rs221.30 after Business Standard reported that Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani through his personal investment firms is in talks to buy BSE-listed Jai Corp.’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone.
- 9.28 am IST Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against US dollar in the opening trade. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.71 a dollar, down 0.17% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.60. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.238% compared to its previous close of 7.26%.
First Published: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 09 27 AM IST