Market round-up: Oil’s bearish bets prompt warning of violent rally

On the surface, the oil market is getting worse and worse: there are now more bearish bets on benchmark Brent crude than at any time in at least six years. But to many traders, that’s a signal prices are vulnerable to a sudden, sharp rebound. Oil’s ripe for a so-called “short-covering” rally—where traders who sold contracts hoping to benefit from falling prices buy them back to take profits or avoid losses. Short positions held by speculators in Brent crude rose to 169 million barrels last week, the highest since records started in 2011, according to exchange data. “The market is vulnerable to a very violent short-covering move,” said Thibaut Remoundos, founder of Commodities Trading Corporation Ltd, which advises on hedging strategies.

Hong Kong stocks fall the most in two weeks

Hong Kong stocks fell the most in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, with sentiment hurt by a stumble on Wall Street overnight and more losses on the city’s second board following the previous session’s nearly 10% slide. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% to 25,683.50 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9% to 10,408.19 points. Sentiment was also soured by a slump in the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM). The start-up board lost nearly 1% on Wednesday, having tumbled nearly 10% on Tuesday to close at a record low. Shares of penny stocks such as GreaterChina Professional Services Ltd plunged yet again as investors raced to reduce their exposure to the highly volatile market. GreaterChina Professional lost over 30%, after Tuesday’s 93% free fall.

Euro, bond yields higher on ECB scale-back bets

The euro hit a one-year high on Wednesday and German 10-year bund yields continued to rise after doubling the previous day, as bets grew that the European Central Bank (ECB) is readying to scale back its €2 trillion stimulus programme. It was a lively start to European trading. The bond market sell-off and jump in the euro came as a dive in technology stocks after the latest global cyberattack sent European shares to a two-month low. The euro headed up after an upbeat ECB president Mario Draghi on Tuesday opened the door to changes to the central bank’s aggressive stimulus policy. The currency is now up almost 10% this year. The head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and one of her lieutenants, Patrick Harker, said on Tuesday that they expected to continue raising US interest rates, but it couldn’t rally the dollar.