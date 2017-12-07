Future Supply Chain IPO subscribed 43% so far on second day

Future Supply Chain has set a price band of Rs660-664 per share for the IPO. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 43% so far on the second day of the share sale on Thursday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.30pm, the IPO received bids for 2,973,652 shares against the total issue size of 6,849,200 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO closes on 8 December.

The IPO witnessed 32% subscription on Wednesday. As of 5pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors in the Future Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 50%, while those set aside for retail and non-institutional investors were subscribed 27% and 18%, respectively.

Future Supply Chain has set a price band of Rs660-664 per share for the IPO. Parent Future Enterprises Ltd and special situations fund SSG Capital will collectively sell 9.78 million shares. The offer will see a total stake dilution of 24.43%.

The company will not receive any funds raised from the issue. The object of the issue is to achieve benefits of listing and enhance company’s visibility and brand image along with providing liquidity to its shareholders.