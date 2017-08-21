Silver drops on muted demand, gold prices stay steady

Globally, silver prices rose 0.47% to $17.02 an ounce and gold prices 0.31% to $1,288.20 an ounce in Singapore. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

New Delhi: Silver prices showed softness on Monday falling Rs200 to Rs40,000 per kg due to lower traction among industrial units even as the white metal strengthened overseas.

Gold prices, however, remained steady at Rs29,950 per 10 grams. Traders attributed the price slide in silver to muted demand from industrial units at the domestic spot market, but the positive trend from overseas markets limited the fall.

Globally, silver rose 0.47% to $17.02 an ounce and gold 0.31% to $1,288.20 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, silver ready declined by Rs200 to Rs40,000 per kg while the weekly-based delivery slipped below the Rs39,000-mark by losing Rs185 to Rs38,880.

Silver coins, however, went up Rs1,000 to Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

On the other hand, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity was unchanged at Rs29,950 and Rs29,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

It had gained Rs90 on Saturday. Sovereign, too, went flat at Rs24,500 per piece of eight grams.