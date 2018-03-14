 Patel Infrastructure, Krishna Institute get Sebi not for IPOs - Livemint
Patel Infrastructure, Krishna Institute get Sebi not for IPOs

Gujarat-based Patel Infrastructure and Maharashtra-based KIMS obtained observations from Sebi on 5 and 7 March respectively
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 22 PM IST
PTI
Going by the draft papers, Patel Infra’s IPO will see sale of equity shares worth Rs400 crore. Photo: iStockphoto
Going by the draft papers, Patel Infra’s IPO will see sale of equity shares worth Rs400 crore. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Two companies—Patel Infrastructure and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)—have received Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) go ahead to float their initial share-sale offers.

With this, the total number of companies receiving approval for the IPO has reached 11 so far this year. Gujarat-based Patel Infra and Maharashtra-based KIMS obtained ‘observations’ from Sebi on 5 and 7 March respectively, as per the latest update with markets watchdog.

The companies had filed their draft papers with Sebi between December and January. Sebi’s ‘observations’ is necessary for any company planning to launch pubic issues like rights issue and initial public offer (IPO).

Going by the draft papers, Patel Infra’s IPO will see sale of equity shares worth Rs400 crore. The hospital chain will issue fresh shares worth Rs50 crore, besides, an offer of sale for 18,754,037 equity scrips by the existing shareholders including ICICI Venture.

First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 22 PM IST
