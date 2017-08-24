Gold prices slide Rs90 on global cues

Standard gold prices fell by Rs90 to end at Rs 28,910 per 10 grams from Wednesday’s level. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Gold fell by Rs90 at the domestic bullion market in Mumbai on Thursday on fresh selling by stockists and jewellery traders on the back of bearish global cues.

Silver also dropped Rs 325 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) fell by Rs 90 to end at Rs 28,910 per 10 grams from Wednesday’s level of Rs 29,000.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also eased by the same margin to close at Rs 29,060 per 10 grams against Rs 29,150 previously.

Silver (.999 fineness) slipped by Rs 325 to conclude at Rs 38,710 as against Rs 39,035 previously. Globally, gold drifted lower, pressured by a firmer dollar as investors waited for signals about interest rates from central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,286.35 an ounce at early trade, after gaining 0.4% in the previous session. Silver fell 0.7% to $16.90 an ounce.