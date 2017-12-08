Gold prices continue to decline, silver falls by Rs425

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell further by Rs200 each to Rs29,750 and Rs29,600 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices suffered more losses by falling Rs200 to trade at Rs29,750 per 10 grams on Friday, mirroring a weak trend overseas amid slack demand from jewellers at the domestic market. Silver ready dipped below the Rs38,000-mark by plunging Rs425 to Rs37,700 per kg, due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the fall in the metal’s prices to a weak trend overseas where gold is heading for the biggest weekly drop since May as investors anticipate higher US interest rates, and progress on tax reform buoys the dollar, eroding safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.

Meanwhile, gold for immediate delivery has slumped 2.5% this week, the most since the five days ended 5 May. In addition, a considerable fall in demand from jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market put pressure on the prices, they said.

Globally, gold rates fell 1.27% to $1,247.80 an ounce and silver by 1.41% to $15.70 an ounce in New York on Thursday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell further by Rs200 each to Rs29,750 and Rs29,600 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs300 in the previous two days. Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs24,400 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

In sync with gold, silver ready dived Rs425 to Rs37,700 per kg and weekly-based delivery traded lower by Rs355 at Rs36,980 per kg. Prices of silver coins, however, held steady at Rs71,000 for buying and Rs72,000 for selling of 100 pieces.