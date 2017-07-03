Rupee weakens against US dollar in opening trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar tracking losses in its Asian peers.

The rupee opened at 64.67 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.66 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Friday’s close of 64.58.

Traders are awaiting purchasing managers index (PMI) data for manufacturing for the month of June. In May, PMI for manufacturing was at 51.6.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.51%, compared to its previous close of 6.511%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.31% or 95.67 points to 31,017.28. So far this year, it has risen 15.9%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.18%, while foreign investors bought $8.28 billion and $14.51 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.13%, Thai baht 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.1% and China renminbi 0.07%. However, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.711, up 0.09% from its previous close of 95.628.