Bitcoin’s rebound eases as cryptocurrency watchers debate value

Tokyo: Bitcoin’s rally took a pause Wednesday, suggesting it isn’t about to make another run at its record reached last week.

The fervour that propelled the digital currency past $19,000, prompted in part by regulated US derivatives exchanges starting to trade contracts based on the unit this month, has yet to return. Bitcoin traded around $15,947 as of 10:31am Tokyo time Wednesday, according to composite prices on Bloomberg, up 0.1% from late Tuesday though below that day’s high.

“Nobody knows the ultimate value of this underlying asset,” Edward Stringham, president of the American Institute for Economic Research, a Massachusetts-based research group, said on Bloomberg Television. “We cannot predict whether it’s going to be zero or one million dollars or anything in between.”

For sceptics doubting whether individuals and businesses will truly start using bitcoin as a medium of exchange—as opposed to some officially backed digital currency—the short-lived rebound from the past week’s selloff portends further declines.

“It’s much more likely once you’ve made a big downward movement like the one we made last week that you have a bigger and more complex correction,” Ric Spooner, a Sydney-based analyst at CMC Markets, told Bloomberg Television. “Once a market like this one locks into those patterns it becomes pretty good” to follow via chart-based analysis, he said.

Spooner said it’s possible bitcoin could drop to $5,700 or $8,700 in coming months. Bloomberg