ICICI Prudential’s Bharat 22 ETF rises 3.50% on market debut

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund’s Bharat 22 ETF’s new fund offer (NFO) was subscribed four times the initial size of Rs8,000 crore earlier this month. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Bharat 22 exchange-traded fund (ETF), operated by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., rose as much as 3.5% on its debut on Tuesday, after the issue saw a robust response earlier this month.

At 9.34am, Bharat 22 ETF was trading 3.5% higher at Rs37.23 per unit on the BSE, compared to the issue price of Rs35.97. In comparison, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was down 0.21% at 33,652.59 points.

The ETF is a part of the government’s overall disinvestment programme, and mirrors the S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index comprising select companies from the CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprises) universe, stakes held under the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), and state-run banks.

The S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index has a diversified representation in six BSE sectors—industrials, finance, utilities, energy, fast-moving consumer goods and basic materials.

The index follows a free float adjusted market cap weighing methodology, with weighting of each individual index constituent capped at 1.5%, while weighting of each BSE sector capped at 20%.