Exempt provident trust funds to be evaluated and ranked every month

If you work for an organization that has its own trust to manage the employees’ provident fund—then you work in an ‘exempted organization’. Subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can monitor their contribution and also check online whether it has been credited to their account. Many members of most exempted organizations did not have this facility. This is set to change. Soon, they too will be able to check the broad performance of their provident fund. EPFO has already published on its website the performance evaluation data of all the 1,552 exempted organizations for the month of July (read it here).

An exempt establishment is an organization that is allowed by the EPFO to form its own provident fund trust for its employees. Several large corporations as well as public sector companies are among exempt establishments. However, these organizations have to ensure that they provide to the employees at least what the EPFO would have, said Kulin Patel, head-retirement, South Asia, Willis Towers Watson.

Exempt trusts

When it comes to ease of operations, in the past many of the private trusts did score over EPFO. However, with the EPFO adopting measures like Universal Account Number (UAN) and mobile access to improve its processes and communication with the subscribers, the gap has significantly narrowed, Patel said. “In private trusts, there has to be employee representation on the trustee board. That is a very good check and balance in the system,” he said.

And if an exempt trust is unable to generate enough returns—which is at least equal to what the EPFO provides—the company has to pay the balance.

Performance

Despite their benefits, all exempt organizations are not the same and EPFO will now grade them on their performance. An EPFO circular dated 21 September describes how points will be given to exempt establishments on how they maintain their provident fund trusts (read the circular here).

They will be evaluated on the basis of six parameters: transfer of funds before due date, investments, remittance to the trust, interest declared, claim settlement and audit of accounts. Based on the points, a ranking will be prepared and published on EPFO’s website every month.

The July performance data of exempted organizations is now online.

In another circular dated 29 September, the EPFO had asked its field offices to issue show cause notices to the trusts that had not filed online returns till October 5. In this circular, the EPFO also asked these trusts to put in place a communication mechanism to inform the subscribers about deposits made in their accounts.

Sonu Iyer, tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India, said that it is essential that employers maintaining private provident fund trusts review the rankings available on EPFO’s website, review the status of compliance of their trusts and take corrective actions in case there is any non-compliance.

“Any non-compliance by these private provident fund trusts may lead to various penalties, surcharge and other consequences laid down in the provident fund law. Non-compliance may also lead to cancellation of exemption granted to the employer,” she said.

Patel said that EPFO’s measures to regularly monitor will result in these trusts improving their compliance.

“In our experience, compliance is an area where these trusts have been found by the EPFO to have some issues. The EPFO at times takes a strong view and asks for the trusts to be given up and rolled back in to the EPFO,” Patel said.