Tata Chemicals shares fall over 3% on poor Q1 earnings
Tata Chemicals shares tumbled 3.29% to settle at Rs577.10 on BSE
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday went down by over 3% after the company reported 14% fall in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June.
The stock tumbled 3.29% to settle at Rs577.10 on BSE. During the day, it lost 5.54% to Rs 563.65. At NSE, shares of the company slipped 2.85% to close at Rs579.05.
Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported 14% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs177.9 crore for June quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.
Its net profit stood at Rs206.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income in the said quarter fell to Rs2,667.33 crore from Rs3,340.13 crore in June quarter last fiscal.
First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 05 25 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share