Tata Chemicals shares fall over 3% on poor Q1 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday went down by over 3% after the company reported 14% fall in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The stock tumbled 3.29% to settle at Rs577.10 on BSE. During the day, it lost 5.54% to Rs 563.65. At NSE, shares of the company slipped 2.85% to close at Rs579.05.

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported 14% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs177.9 crore for June quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs206.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the said quarter fell to Rs2,667.33 crore from Rs3,340.13 crore in June quarter last fiscal.