 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, pharma stocks gain - Livemint
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 10 50 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, pharma stocks gain

BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,380. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
  • Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by about 68 points in early trade on Wednesday on the back of fresh gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys, PTI reported. Sectoral indices led by PSU, consumer durables, infrastructure, capital goods, healthcare and IT advanced. Brokers said a fresh spell of buying triggered by a mixed trend in some other Asian bourses following overnight gains in the US markets buoyed the sentiment. Besides, covering-up pending short positions by speculators ahead of November series expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upmove, they said. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 34.30 points, or 0.10%, at 33,652.89, while the Nifty 50 gained 8.25 points, or 0.08%, to 10,378.50.
  • 10.27 am IST RCom shares rise on proposed DTH biz saleReliance Communications Ltd rose 2.3% to Rs13.20 after the company said it entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Pantel Technologies to sell 100% of its DTH business.
  • 10.25 am IST Nestle India shares decline after Maggi fails lab testNestle India Ltd fell 0.8% to Rs7,439.95 after the district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that “it’s a case of application of incorrect standards.”
  • 10.23 am IST ADF Foods shares rise on Q2 resultADF Foods Ltd rose 2.6% to Rs297.40 after the company said it posted 90% jump in profit for September quarter to Rs5.90 crore from a year ago.
  • 10.20 am IST IL&FS shares gain on quarterly profitIL&FS Engineering and Constriction Co. Ltd rose 5% to Rs46.55 after the company posted a profit of Rs40 crore against a loss of Rs 82 crore a year ago.
  • 9.40 am IST Cola India shares rise over 1%Coal India Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs277.85. According to a PTI report, the company is considering hiking salary of its executives, which may cost the company about Rs800 crore.
  • 9.33 am IST Walchandnagar Industries shares down on quarterly lossWalchandnagar Industries Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs246.50 after the company posted a loss of Rs13 crore in the September quarter.
  • 9.30 am IST SREI Infrastructure shares gain 2.5%SREI Infrastructure Finanace Ltd rose 2.5% to Rs111.65 after its arm SREI Equipment Finances files DRHP with Sebi. Offer consists fresh issue of shares worth Rs1,100 crore and OFS of up to 43.86 lakh shares by SREI Infra.
  • 9.28 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.50 a dollar, down 0.13% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.41. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.031%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.25 am IST Markets open higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 41.01 points, or 0.12%, at 33,659.60, while the Nifty 50 rose 17.45 points, or 0.17%, to 10,387.70.
First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 09 29 AM IST
