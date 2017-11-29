Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, pharma stocks gain
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,380. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- 10.30 am ISTMarket update
- 10.27 am ISTRCom shares rise on proposed DTH biz sale
- 10.25 am ISTNestle India shares decline after Maggi fails lab test
- 10.23 am ISTADF Foods shares rise on Q2 result
- 10.20 am ISTIL&FS shares gain on quarterly profit
- 9.40 am ISTCola India shares rise over 1%
- 9.33 am ISTWalchandnagar Industries shares down on quarterly loss
- 9.30 am ISTSREI Infrastructure shares gain 2.5%
- 9.28 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTMarkets open higher
- Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by about 68 points in early trade on Wednesday on the back of fresh gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys, PTI reported. Sectoral indices led by PSU, consumer durables, infrastructure, capital goods, healthcare and IT advanced. Brokers said a fresh spell of buying triggered by a mixed trend in some other Asian bourses following overnight gains in the US markets buoyed the sentiment. Besides, covering-up pending short positions by speculators ahead of November series expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upmove, they said. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 34.30 points, or 0.10%, at 33,652.89, while the Nifty 50 gained 8.25 points, or 0.08%, to 10,378.50.
- 10.25 am IST Nestle India shares decline after Maggi fails lab testNestle India Ltd fell 0.8% to Rs7,439.95 after the district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors after its popular noodles brand Maggi allegedly failed to pass the lab test, even as the FMCG major maintained that “it’s a case of application of incorrect standards.”
- 9.28 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.50 a dollar, down 0.13% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.41. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.031%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 09 29 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today
