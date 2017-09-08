Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Biocon shares rise 4%

Sensex and Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee hit over one-month high against the US dollar in opening trade. The shares of Larsen Tourbo Ltd, Tata Steel, Cipla rose, whereas the shares of DrReddy’s Labs and Infosys fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.32am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 64 points, or 0.20%, to 31,726, while the Nifty 50 rises 30 points, or 0.30%, to 9,960.

■ 9.27am: Biocon Ltd rises 3.9% to Rs348.15 after the company said its insulin facility in Malaysia received EU GMP compliance certificate.

■ 9.25am: GTPL Hathway Ltd is up 2.33% at Rs131.65 after its foreign institutional investor limit was hiked to 49% from 24%.

■ 9.20am: Punj Lloyd Ltd adds 5.5% to Rs24 after the company said it got a Rs870 crore order for canal work in Maharashtra.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opens at 63.84 a dollar and touched a high of 63.84 -- a level last seen on 9 August. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.87 a dollar, up 0.28% from its Thursday’s close of 64.05

■ 9.12am: The 10-year bond yield is at 6.498% compared to its previous close of 6.515%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Malaysian ringgit was up 0.67%, China renminbi 0.57%, Indonesian rupiah 0.54%, China offshore 0.51%, South Korean won 0.3%, Philippines peso 0.29%, Japanese yen 0.27%, Taiwan dollar 0.26%, Singapore dollar 0.16%, Hong Kong dollar 0.12% and Thai baht rose 0.11%.