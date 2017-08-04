New exchange-traded fund launched to sell govt stakes in 22 firms: Arun Jaitley

A file photo of finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India has set up a new exchange-traded fund to sell government stakes in 22 firms under its asset sale programme, finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Friday.

The fund will trade government shares in 22 state-run companies, public sector banks and some private firms, Jaitley said. ICICI Prudential will manage the fund, he added. Reuters