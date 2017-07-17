Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Reliance Industries shares rise over 1%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee trades stronger against the US dollar. The shares of Wipro, Tata Motors and Adani Ports rise, whereas the shares of ITC, Axis Bank and L&T fall.

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 85 points, or 0.27%, to 32,106, while the Nifty 50 rises 27 points, or 0.28%, to 9,914.

■ 9.25am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.466%, compared to its previous close of 6.456%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.20am: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the second Indian company to cross Rs 5 trillion market capitalisation after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). RIL scrip surged for the eleventh consecutive session and climbed 11.6% in this period. At 9.20am, the stock was trading at Rs1,547.15 on BSE, up 1.1% from previous close while its m-cap stood at Rs5.01 trillion. Analyst expects that the gains in the stock was may be on the hopes of positive announcement particularly on Jio front in its annual general meeting which is due on 21 July.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.36 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.35 a dollar, up 0.15% from its Friday’s close of 64.45.

■ 9.10am: ITC fell 2% to Rs331. Over two weeks into the goods and services tax (GST) regime, the all-powerful GST Council will meet on Monday to take stock of the implementation of the new indirect tax.

■ 9.00am: South Korean won was up 0.37%, Indonesian rupiah 0.18%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, China renminbi 0.1% and Thai baht 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12% and Philippines peso 0.07%.