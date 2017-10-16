Rupee gains against US dollar for sixth session

The rupee opened at 64.71 a dollar and touched a high of 64.69, a level last seen on 21 September. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to hit over three-week high against the US dollar after the nation’s trade deficit narrowed to a seven-month low. The currency gained for sixth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since February.

The rupee opened at 64.71 a dollar and touched a high of 64.69, a level last seen on 21 September. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.71 against the dollar, up 0.34% from its Friday’s close of 64.93.

India’s merchandise exports grew 25.7%, the fastest pace in six months in September to $28.60 billion, helping cut the trade deficit to a seven-month low to $8.90 billion, belying concerns that implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) from 1 July may blunt export competitiveness.

The BSE benchmark index rose 0.08%, or 25.14 points, to 32,457.83. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 21%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.732% compared to its previous close of 6.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are cautious ahead of the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data due later 12.30pm today for September month. According to Bloomberg analyst poll, WPI will be at 3.3% from 3.24% a month ago.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.61%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $5.07 billion and $21.65 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso was up 0.28%, Indonesian rupiah 0.22%, South Korean won 0.19% and Malaysian ringgit 0.08%. However, Singapore dollar was down 0.16% and Japanese yen 0.13%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.16, up 0.08% from its previous close of 93.091.

According to a Bloomberg report, US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said inflation was likely to accelerate and the central bank intends to keep raising interest rates gradually.