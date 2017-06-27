Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 08 59 PM IST

Sebi tweaks offer-for-sale norms to encourage employees’ participation

Sebi allows companies’ promoters to sell shares within two weeks from the offer-for-sale (OFS) transaction to their employees

PTI
Sebi has modified the existing provision with respect to restriction on sale of shares by promoters post-OFS. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
New Delhi: Relaxing its offer-for-sale (OFS) norms, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday allowed companies’ promoters to sell shares within two weeks from the OFS transaction to their employees. Currently, promoters cannot buy or sell the company’s shares for 12 weeks after the OFS.

In order to streamline the process of OFS with an objective to encourage greater participation by employees, Sebi has modified the existing provision with respect to restriction on sale of shares by promoters post-OFS. “Promoters of eligible companies shall be permitted to sell shares within a period of two weeks from the OFS transaction to the employees of such companies.

    The offer to employee shall be considered as a part of the said OFS transaction,” Sebi said in a circular. At their discretion, promoters can offer shares to employees at the price discovered in the OFS transaction or at a discount to the price discovered.

    Besides, promoters would have to make necessary disclosures in the OFS notice to the exchange including number of shares offered to employees and discount offered, if any. OFS through stock exchange mechanism was introduced in February 2012 as a fast-track mode for sale of shares by promoters.

    First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 08 59 PM IST
    Topics: Sebi OFS norms share sale Employees Participation Stock Exchange

