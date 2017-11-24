 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, RIL top gainers - Livemint
Last Modified: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 11 16 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, RIL top gainers

BSE Sensex holds gains, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,380. Here are the latest updates
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The Sensex rose 102 points and the Nifty above 10,370 on Friday after the US Federal reserve meeting minutes showed differences on the policy path forward. Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 101.78 points, or 0.30%, to 33,689.86. The gauge had gained 827.64 points in the previous six sessions. Sectoral indices such as capital goods, auto, consumer durables and banking were all in the green. The Nifty gained 30.70 points, or 0.29%, at 10,379.45. Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors amid a mixed trend in Asian bourses supported the rally, according to traders. DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs222.21 crore, while FPIs purchased equities worth a net Rs73.22 crore, as per provisional data. The big movers that supported the key indices include Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. (PTI) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.10 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 75.53 points, or 0.22%, at 33,663.61, while the Nifty 50 rose 28.45 points, or 0.27%, to 10,377.20.
  • 11.01 am ISTZydus receives USFDA approvalZydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. received final approval from the USFDA to market Minocycline Hydrocloride extended release tablets, parent Cadila Healthcare Ltd. said in a BSE filing. The company’s shares traded 0.56% up at Rs446.
  • 10.57 am ISTVakrangee Ltd shares gain on block dealVakrangee Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs713.55 after huge block deal. Around 2.6 million shares or 0.5% stake of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to a Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.
  • 10.53 am ISTStar Paper Mills shares fall on quarterly resultStar Paper Mills Ltd fell 4% to Rs205.50 after the company said its net profit fell 6.4% in September quarter to Rs14.70 crore while revenue down 3.4% to Rs81.30 crore.
  • 10.50 am ISTKesar Terminals & Infrastructure shares decline as profit fallsKesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd fell 4% to Rs196.10 after the company reported 18% decline in its net profit to Rs4.10 crore from a year ago.
  • 10.15 am ISTBata India shares fall on downgradeBata India fell 2% to Rs730 after Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has downgraded the company to sell from buy and maintained its price target to Rs578 a share, down 23% from its previous close.
  • 10.12 am ISTRBL Bank shares rise after block dealRBL Bank Ltd rose 3% to Rs521.15 after huge block deal. Around 5.93 million shares or 1.4% stake of the bank changed hands in a block deal, according to a Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.
  • 10.00 am ISTCox and Kings shares up as unit opens new hotelCox and Kings Ltd rose 2.5% to Rs261 after its arm Meininger signed an agreement with Peter Simmel to open hotel in Dresden, Germany.
  • 9.55 am ISTMT Educare shares extend gainsMT Educare Ltd extended its gains from previous day and was trading 8% higher to Rs73.85 after huge block deal on Thursday. Visa Capital bought 2.50 lakh shares or 0.6% equity stake at Rs68.05 each.
  • 9.32 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 104.85 points, or 0.31%, at 33,692.93, while the Nifty 50 rose 32.25 points, or 0.31%, to 10,381.
  • 9.25 am ISTRIL shares rise after completion of saleReliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose 1% to Rs953.05 after announced closing sale of its interest in certain upstream assets, which were operated by Carrizo and Gas Inc to BKV Chelsea LLC, an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures. In a transaction announced on 6 October 2017, RIL agreed to sell its entire working interest in these upstream assets to BKV Chelsea for a purchase consideration of $126 million. Additionally, under the definitive documents, a contingent amount of up to $11.25 million may be paid to RIL between years 2018 to 2020 based on certain gas price thresholds being achieved.
  • 9.23 am ISTSkipper shares gain on JV announcementSkipper Ltd rose 4% to Rs270 after the company said it will enter into a JV for drip irrigation business with MetzerPlas Cooperative Agriculture Organization of Israel.
  • 9.20 am ISTSwaraj Engines shares up on buyback planSwaraj Engines Ltd rose 10% to Rs2,077 after the company said its board will meet on 28 November to consider buyback of shares.
  • 9.15 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading marginally lower against US dollar in opening trade. The rupee opened at 64.59 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.66 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Thursday’s close of 64.57.
  • 9.13 am ISTBond yields rise over 7%Bond yield rose for the fourth consecutive session and hit over 7% ahead of a Rs15,000 crore government bond auction on Friday. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.02%, compared to its previous close of 6.99%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.29%, Japanese yen 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.07% and China renminbi fell 0.06%. However, South Korean won was up 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.118, down 0.11%, from its previous close of 93.220.
First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 09 45 AM IST

