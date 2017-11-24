Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, RIL top gainers
BSE Sensex holds gains, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,380. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- 11.10 am ISTMarket update
- 11.01 am ISTZydus receives USFDA approval
- 10.57 am ISTVakrangee Ltd shares gain on block deal
- 10.53 am ISTStar Paper Mills shares fall on quarterly result
- 10.50 am ISTKesar Terminals & Infrastructure shares decline as profit falls
- 10.15 am ISTBata India shares fall on downgrade
- 10.12 am ISTRBL Bank shares rise after block deal
- 10.00 am ISTCox and Kings shares up as unit opens new hotel
- 9.55 am ISTMT Educare shares extend gains
- 9.32 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.25 am ISTRIL shares rise after completion of sale
- 9.23 am ISTSkipper shares gain on JV announcement
- 9.20 am ISTSwaraj Engines shares up on buyback plan
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.13 am ISTBond yields rise over 7%
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lower
- Mumbai: The Sensex rose 102 points and the Nifty above 10,370 on Friday after the US Federal reserve meeting minutes showed differences on the policy path forward. Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 101.78 points, or 0.30%, to 33,689.86. The gauge had gained 827.64 points in the previous six sessions. Sectoral indices such as capital goods, auto, consumer durables and banking were all in the green. The Nifty gained 30.70 points, or 0.29%, at 10,379.45. Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors amid a mixed trend in Asian bourses supported the rally, according to traders. DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs222.21 crore, while FPIs purchased equities worth a net Rs73.22 crore, as per provisional data. The big movers that supported the key indices include Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. (PTI) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.10 am ISTMarket updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 75.53 points, or 0.22%, at 33,663.61, while the Nifty 50 rose 28.45 points, or 0.27%, to 10,377.20.
- 9.25 am ISTRIL shares rise after completion of saleReliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose 1% to Rs953.05 after announced closing sale of its interest in certain upstream assets, which were operated by Carrizo and Gas Inc to BKV Chelsea LLC, an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures. In a transaction announced on 6 October 2017, RIL agreed to sell its entire working interest in these upstream assets to BKV Chelsea for a purchase consideration of $126 million. Additionally, under the definitive documents, a contingent amount of up to $11.25 million may be paid to RIL between years 2018 to 2020 based on certain gas price thresholds being achieved.
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.29%, Japanese yen 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.07% and China renminbi fell 0.06%. However, South Korean won was up 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.118, down 0.11%, from its previous close of 93.220.
First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 09 45 AM IST
