Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty trade range bound, banking stocks jump

Mumbai: Snapping its record-setting spree, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 41 points in early trade on Tuesday as participants locked-in gains at current levels amid disappointing quarterly earnings. Besides, absence of cues too negatively impacted trading sentiments as most of other Asian markets are shut. The 30-share barometer retreated from its record closing by losing 41.24 points, or 0.13%, to 31,068.04. The gauge had rallied by 807.64 points in the previous three straight sessions. On Monday, the gauge had closed at a fresh lifetime peak of 31,109.28 after climbing to a new intra-day record high of 31,214.39.

The National Stock Exchange index Nifty also slipped from record-high and shed 23.70 points, or 0.24%, to 9,581.20. It closed at an all-time high of 9,604.90 after recording a new intra-day peak of 9,637.75 in Monday’s trade. Brokers said emergence of profit-booking by investors in recent gainers at record levels amid continued foreign fund outflows and muted earnings posted by some bluechip companies mainly pulled down the key indices from their peaks.



10.21am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 6 points, or 0.02%, to 31,103, while the Nifty 50 rises 4 points, or 0.04%, to 9,609.

10.10am: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 8% to Rs555. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs532.45 crore in March quarter, down 4.03% from Rs554.77 crore a year ago.

10.05am: Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd fell 4% to Rs13.24 after the company posted a net loss of Rs87.6 crore in March quarter against net profit of Rs47.40 crore a year ago.

10.00am: Banking stocks trades higher. ICICI Bank rose 2.4%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.7%, Bank of India 1.8%, Syndicate Bank 1.4%, Andhra Bank 0.8%, Bank of India 0.8%, Federal Bank 1.1%, Yes Bank 1%, Punjab National Bank 0.7%, State Bank of India 0.7%.

9.50am: All ADAG group stocks were trading higher except Reliance Communications Ltd which fell 4%. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd up 2%, Reliance Capital up 2%, Reliance Power Ltd up 1%, Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd rose 0.7%.

9.45am: Pharma stocks trading higher. Aurobindo Pharma up 4%, Lupin Ltd rose 1.5%, Cipla Ltd 1.5%, Sun Pharma 1.2%, Dr Reddy’s Lab 1.1%

9.40am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 26 points, or 0.08%, to 31,136 points, while the Nifty 50 rises 2 points, or 0.02%, to 9,607 points.

9.37am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares rise 2% to Rs1,823.90 after the company reported a 28% jump in March quarter on higher revenue and lower taxes, beating the street expectations. Consolidated net profit in the quarter rose to Rs3,025 crore from Rs2,335 crore a year earlier.

9.35am: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd shares fall 12% to Rs828.15 after the company said its net profit fell 75.9% to Rs6.7 crore in the March quarter from Rs27.8 crore in the year-ago period.

9.32am: Power Finance Corp Ltd shares fall 6% to Rs 128 after the company reported a net loss of Rs3,409.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2017 due to lower interest income and provisions for bad loans.

9.30am: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 7.2% to Rs142.30 after the company said its standalone net profit declined by 57% to Rs215.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, due to lower income and provisions for higher wages.

9.25am: Coal India Ltd fell 2.2% to Rs261.80. The company, on Monday reported a sharp drop in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter period ending March 2017 to Rs2,716.09 crore, down by 38% over the corresponding period profit of Rs4,398.35 crore.

9.20am: MMTC Ltd fell 6.4% to Rs55.35 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 20.82 crore in March quarter against a net profit of Rs20.68 crore a year ago.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.64 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.66, down 0.22% from its Monday’s close of 64.50.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.668% compared to its previous close of 6.67%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.24%, South Korean won 0.19%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, China Offshore 0.11%, Thai Baht 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.37%, China Renminbi 0.19%.

