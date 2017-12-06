P-notes investment rises to Rs1.31 trillion in October

Over the past few months, Sebi has taken several measures to stop the misuse of the controversy-ridden participatory notes. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) climbed to Rs1.31 trillion at October-end after hitting an over eight- year low in the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

They, however, need to go through due diligence. The total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets—equity, debt and derivatives—rose to Rs1,31,006 crore at October-end from Rs1,22,684 crore at the end of September, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.

P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit over eight-year low in September. This was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Sebi.

Of the total investments in October, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs90,161 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets. Besides, the quantum of FPI investments via P-notes remains unchanged at 4.1%.

Over the past few months, Sebi has taken several measures to stop the misuse of the controversy-ridden participatory notes.

In July, the markets regulator notified stricter P- notes norms stipulating a fee of $1,000 that would be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.

Also, Sebi prohibited FPIs from issuing such notes where the underlying asset is a derivative, except those which are used for hedging purposes.

The move was a follow-through of Sebi’s board approval of a relevant proposal in June. These measures were an outcome of a slew of other steps taken by the regulator in the recent past.

In April, Sebi had barred resident Indians, NRIs and entities owned by them from making investment through P-notes. The decision was part of efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for P-notes, which have been long seen as being possibly misused for routing black money from abroad.