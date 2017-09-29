Opening bell: Asia opens mixed; telcos, MAS Financial Services in news

Asian markets open mixed. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint.

US equities end higher; Asian markets open mixed

The Dow Jones industrial average closed higher on Thursday and the small-cap Russell 2000 index hit an all-time high after the release of the GOP’s highly anticipated tax reform plan.

Asian shares were mixed early in Friday trade after the greenback gave back some gains overnight as markets digested prospects for US tax reform.

Govt sticks to FY18 borrowing target, leaves window ajar for extra bond sales

The government stuck to its budgeted market borrowing target for the fiscal year ending in March 2018, but didn’t rule out the possibility of selling additional bonds to fund any new spending.

Telecom firms may get interim sops now, full relief package later

The Telecom Commission may offer interim, piecemeal sops to debt-laden telecom firms, pending a comprehensive relief package that’s still some distance away, reports Mint.

GST collection worries misplaced: UBS report

With the ongoing correction in the markets indicating a possible investor uneasiness over the shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) revenue, a foreign brokerage said such concerns are premature and full-year tax collections could still be in line with the budgeted target.

Sebi working on framework to regulate bitcoin market

India’s market regulator is planning a framework to regulate the country’s bitcoin market, reports Mint.

MAS Financial Services IPO opens on 6 October, price band at Rs456-459

MAS Financial Services said it has fixed a price band of Rs456-459 per share for its initial share sale offering, through which it is estimated to raise Rs460 crore.

Accenture reports 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue

Accenture Plc reported a 7.5% rise in quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider reaped benefits from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service offerings. Read more.

NHPC gets shareholders’ nod to raise Rs2,000 crore via bonds

State-run hydro power giant NHPC said its shareholders have approved the proposal to raise Rs2,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.