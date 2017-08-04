Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money » Markets
Last Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 08 18 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics files for IPO

Mahindra will be selling 9.7 million shares while Normandy Holdings Limited will sell 9.3 million shares as part of the Mahindra Logistics IPO
Tanvi Mehta
Mahindra Logistics provides services such as warehouse solutions and transport management
Mahindra Logistics provides services such as warehouse solutions and transport management

Bengaluru: Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a unit of automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has filed for an initial public offering of shares.

The promoter, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, will be selling 9.7 million shares while Normandy Holdings Limited will sell 9.3 million shares as part of IPO, according to a filing with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Mahindra Logistics provides services such as warehouse solutions and transport management.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book-running managers to the IPO.

India’s IPO market has been on a roll with money raised through IPOs surging 116.3% to $2.6 billion in the first half of 2017, data released last month showed.

First Published: Fri, Aug 04 2017. 08 16 PM IST
Topics: Mahindra Logistics IPO DRHP IPO filing Mahindra Shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share