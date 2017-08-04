Mahindra Logistics files for IPO

Mahindra Logistics provides services such as warehouse solutions and transport management

Bengaluru: Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a unit of automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has filed for an initial public offering of shares.

The promoter, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, will be selling 9.7 million shares while Normandy Holdings Limited will sell 9.3 million shares as part of IPO, according to a filing with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book-running managers to the IPO.

India’s IPO market has been on a roll with money raised through IPOs surging 116.3% to $2.6 billion in the first half of 2017, data released last month showed.