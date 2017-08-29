Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 12 44 PM IST

Dixon Technologies sets price range for up to Rs600 crore IPO next week

Dixon Technologies will sell shares in a price range of Rs1,760 to Rs1,766 in its initial public offering set to open on 6 September
Swati Bhat, Devidutta Tripathy
IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will sell shares in the price range of Rs1,760 to Rs1,766 in its initial public offering (IPO) set to open on 6 September, a public notice said on Tuesday.

The IPO will raise about Rs600 crore ($93.9 million) at the upper end of the price range.

The company is selling new shares to raise up to Rs60 crore, while some of its shareholders are planning to sell just over 3 million shares in the offer that closes on 8 September.

Indian investment banks IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO.

First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 12 44 PM IST
Topics: IPO Dixon Technologies price band IDFC Bank IIFL Holdings

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share