Dixon Technologies sets price range for up to Rs600 crore IPO next week

IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will sell shares in the price range of Rs1,760 to Rs1,766 in its initial public offering (IPO) set to open on 6 September, a public notice said on Tuesday.

The IPO will raise about Rs600 crore ($93.9 million) at the upper end of the price range.

The company is selling new shares to raise up to Rs60 crore, while some of its shareholders are planning to sell just over 3 million shares in the offer that closes on 8 September.

Indian investment banks IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO.