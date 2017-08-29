Dixon Technologies sets price range for up to Rs600 crore IPO next week
Dixon Technologies will sell shares in a price range of Rs1,760 to Rs1,766 in its initial public offering set to open on 6 September
Mumbai: Consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will sell shares in the price range of Rs1,760 to Rs1,766 in its initial public offering (IPO) set to open on 6 September, a public notice said on Tuesday.
The IPO will raise about Rs600 crore ($93.9 million) at the upper end of the price range.
The company is selling new shares to raise up to Rs60 crore, while some of its shareholders are planning to sell just over 3 million shares in the offer that closes on 8 September.
Indian investment banks IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal and Yes Securities are managing the IPO.
First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 12 44 PM IST
Latest News »
- Global stocks drop, yen, Swiss franc gain after North Korea fires missile over Japan
- The jazzy side of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh’s empire
- Brindco eyes larger share of Australian wine market in India with Penfolds
- Railways at ‘critical juncture’, safety to be priority: Ashwani Lohani
- Infosys has had a leadership crisis for a decade; this one’s the worst
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share