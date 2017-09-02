Larsen & Toubro arm proposes to set up infra investment trust

In this regard, an application for registration of the InvIT as an infrastructure investment trust was filed by L&T IDPL with Sebi on Friday, it said. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Saturday said its arm L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) has proposed to set up an infrastructure investment trust.

“Our subsidiary company L&T IDPL proposes to establish an infrastructure investment trust in the name of IndInfravit Trust under the provisions of the InvIT Regulations,” the engineering conglomerate said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

In this regard, an application for registration of the InvIT as an infrastructure investment trust was filed by L&T IDPL with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday, it said. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.