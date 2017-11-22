 Market Live: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,350, Future Group stocks gain - Livemint
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 09 41 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,350, Future Group stocks gain

BSE Sensex rises over 100 points to trade above 33,600, while the Nifty 50 rises 0.40% to 10,368. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The shares of Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, HDFC rose, whereas the shares of Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Axis Bank fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.29 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 124.44 points, or 0.37%, to 33,602.79, while the Nifty 50 rose 40.95 points, or 0.40%, to 10,367.85.
  • 9.27 am ISTShares of Future Group companies riseFuture Group companies shares trade higher. Future Retail Ltd rose 8.7%, Future Consumer Ltd 4% and Future Enterprises Ltd was up 6.7%.
  • 9.23 am ISTFootwear stocks trade higherFootwear stocks gained. Liberty Shoes rose 5%, Superhouse Ltd 7.7%, Mirza International Ltd 4.1%, Bata India 2.4% and Relaxo Footware 6%.
  • 9.18 am ISTNCC shares rise on receipt of mine development contractNCC Ltd shares rose 4% to Rs111.85 after the company said its consortium with BGR Mining received mine development contract at Talaipalli Coal Block.
  • 9.16 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday strengthened against the US dollar tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies market. The rupee opened at 64.77 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.76 a dollar, up 0.18% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.89.
  • 9.13 am IST10-year bond yield risesThe 10-year bond yield was at 6.902%, compared to its previous close of 6.895%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade higherAsian currencies were trading higher. Taiwan dollar was up 0.49%, South Korean won 0.40%, Malaysian ringgit 0.38%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Japanese yen 0.15% and Indonesian rupiah rose 0.09%. However, China offshore was down 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.946, down 0.01% from its previous close of 93.952.
