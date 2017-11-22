Market Live: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,350, Future Group stocks gain
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points to trade above 33,600, while the Nifty 50 rises 0.40% to 10,368. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 9.29 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.27 am ISTShares of Future Group companies rise
- 9.23 am ISTFootwear stocks trade higher
- 9.18 am ISTNCC shares rise on receipt of mine development contract
- 9.16 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.13 am IST10-year bond yield rises
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade higher
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The shares of Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, HDFC rose, whereas the shares of Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Axis Bank fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.29 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 124.44 points, or 0.37%, to 33,602.79, while the Nifty 50 rose 40.95 points, or 0.40%, to 10,367.85.
- 9.16 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday strengthened against the US dollar tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies market. The rupee opened at 64.77 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.76 a dollar, up 0.18% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.89.
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade higherAsian currencies were trading higher. Taiwan dollar was up 0.49%, South Korean won 0.40%, Malaysian ringgit 0.38%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Japanese yen 0.15% and Indonesian rupiah rose 0.09%. However, China offshore was down 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.946, down 0.01% from its previous close of 93.952.
First Published: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 09 41 AM IST
